Why Rayne Catholic

Choosing the best place for your child’s education is one of the biggest decisions you will make.

Admissions

Important information regarding the application process, forms, and tuition. 

Academics

All of the learning outcomes in the Program of Studies contain a religious dimension.

Dear Parents, Alumni, and Friends,

Welcome to Rayne Catholic Elementary.  Our students are formed in the Catholic Faith focusing on Christ and the love He brings to all who believe.  The mission of RCE is “to form a  family of leaders and learners who know, love and serve God”.      We, as a staff, welcome you and your family to our school and pray that you become an active part of our faith-filled community.  We continue the tradition of excellence in Catholic education as a co-educational elementary school, grades Pre-K through 8, operated by the Roman Catholic Parish of St. Joseph of the Diocese of Lafayette, Louisiana. Rayne Catholic school is a fiscal entity supported primarily by tuition, our Home and School Association, and generous alumni and friends. We are hopeful that you will support positive communication between home and school by reviewing the philosophy and goals of our school.

I invite you to visit our campus and share in the excitement of the learning and the love of Christ.  Your sharing of our vision is always welcome and your support of our team in enabling our students to become the best version of themselves is appreciated.  We look forward to having you visit our campus and experience the love of Christ. 

Yours in Christ,

 Gregory P. Dubois, Principal

Rayne Catholic Elementary School admits students of any race, color, national and ethnic origin in all the rights, privileges, programs, and activities generally accorded or made available to students at the school. It does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, nation and ethnic origin in administration of its admission policies, educational policies, assistance programs, athletic and other school administered programs.

